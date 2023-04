× Expand Courtesy of green|spaces Green Drinks - 1 green|spaces Green Drinks

Have a drink with green|spaces at Green Drinks! This month's eco-networking mixer will be at Inline Electric. A long-standing green|spaces member, Inline Electric is excited to welcome Green Drinks to their lighting showroom!

LOCATION:

Inline Electric

6231 Lee Hwy #101

Chattanooga

DATE/ TIME:

Wednesday, April 26th

5PM - 7PM!