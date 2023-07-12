green|spaces Lunch & Learn

× Expand green|spaces green|spaces Lunch and Learn: July 12th from 12pm-1pm

Join us at green|spaces for a Lunch and Learn about C-PACER financing and how it affects Chattanooga.

As one of strategies in Mayor Kelly's Climate Action Plan, C-PACER (known as Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resilience) allows property owners to repay financing for clean energy and resiliency upgrades through voluntary special assessments placed on their properties, which are billed and collected as part of their annual property tax bills and then remitted to the lender.

Benefits of the program include higher performing buildings and property values, and significant energy efficiency cost savings for property owners. *Please note that the deadline for food is Tuesday, July 11th by 12:00 pm, but please join us for the presentation!