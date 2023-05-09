× Expand Courtesy of green|spaces Lunch & Learn - 1 green|spaces May Lunch & Learn

Join green|spaces on Tuesday, May 9th to hear three of the top local leaders in freight logistics discuss the possibilities for fleets transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

‌

This Lunch & Learn kicks off the CO.MOBILITY Summit, powered by CO.LAB, a groundbreaking event bringing together the brightest minds in sustainable mobility innovation.

Free for members; $15 for non-members. Lunch provided.