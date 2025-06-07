The Greenhouse Festival
to
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Brooklyn Sunder
Welcome to the Greenhouse Festival
Welcome to our Greenhouse! From June 5th-8th, we invite you into our Greenhouse to experience 19 contest-winning plays. Inside, we are fostering a community between playwrights, directors, and actors. This is a festival necessary for any theatre enthusiast!
Produced in partnership between New Threads Theatre Company and Next Exit Productions, The Greenhouse Festival of New Works is excited to present staged readings of original plays by professional, emerging, and student playwrights from across the U.S.
Take a peek at today’s event!
Full-length play - "Saint Allison" by Joseph Frost/Dir. Camille Hallstrom.