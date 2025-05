× Expand Brooklyn Sunder Welcome to The Greenhouse Festival!

Welcome to our Greenhouse! From June 5th-8th, we invite you into our Greenhouse to experience 19 contest-winning plays. Inside, we are fostering a community between playwrights, directors, and actors. This is a festival necessary for any theatre enthusiast!

Produced in partnership between New Threads Theatre Company and Next Exit Productions, The Greenhouse Festival of New Works is excited to present staged readings of original plays by professional, emerging, and student playwrights from across the U.S.

Take a peek at today’s event!

Sunday June 8th from 2:00pm-5:00pm

6 Winning Short Plays by Student Playwrights

“Come Here Often” by Autumn Harden

“Family Matters” by Josh Jalsa

“Tall Order” by Adison Smith

“Seventy Times Seven” by Malachi Smith

“Powerade, Glitter, and Roses” by Charlie VonRosenberg

“A Tailor's Mind” by Trey Amell

“Digital Footfall” by Tyneisha Herring

“Lavender Marriage” by Brooklyn Sunder