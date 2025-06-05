× Expand Brooklyn Sunder Welcome to The Greenhouse Festival!

Welcome to our Greenhouse! From June 5th-8th, we invite you into our Greenhouse to experience 19 contest-winning plays. Inside, we are fostering a community between playwrights, directors, and actors. This is a festival necessary for any theatre enthusiast!

Produced in partnership between New Threads Theatre Company and Next Exit Productions, The Greenhouse Festival of New Works is excited to present staged readings of original plays by professional, emerging, and student playwrights from across the U.S.

Take a peek at today’s event!

Thursday June 5th/7:30pm-10:30pm - Only Free Event!

10 Winning Short Plays by Southeast Playwrights

“Cuffing for Christmas” by Keely L. Herrick

“A Mafia Boss Walks into a Bar(Bershop)” by Ken Preuss

“The Effects of a City Council on Mary Zimmerman’s Metamorphoses” by Karen JP Howes

“Rubbish” by Earl Crittenden

“New Level of Intimacy” by John P. Bray

“Used Tires and Custom Body Work” by Cris King

“Sick Poems” by Math Wynnemer

“Abstinence Makes the Heart Grow Fonder” by Dan Borengasser

But wait—there’s more! Meet & Mingle with the playwrights, directors, and actors during our VIP Gala on Friday June 6th from 6:30pm-7:30pm.