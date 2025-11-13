Groovin' High: A Celebration of Black Arts

× Expand Courtesy of the Hunter Museum Groovin' High

Inspired by Silver Linings, this in-gallery mobile experience celebrates the diversity

and creativity of local Black performing artists. This evening will feature performances from PROVIDENCE, Newson Dance Co., music from Zowie Boyd and her band, live painting demos, and more. To get us into the feel of fall, we’ll also have spiced (non-alcoholic) drinks for the first 100 guests. This program is presented in partnership with R.I.S.E. Chattanooga.

Silver Linings: Celebrating the Spelman Art Collection is organized by the Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, Atlanta, Georgia.

Curated by Liz Andrews and Karen Comer Lowe with initial contributions from Anne Collins Smith

Generous support provided by Art Bridges.