Growing a Summer Garden with The Garden Chick

Join us for this class on summer gardening! As the warm days of May approach, everyone gets excited for the taste of fresh summer vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, squash, and green beans.

You’ll learn easy tips for growing your summer garden without the hassle of endless weeding, constant watering, or battling pests. Karen Creel will guide you through the steps to create and maintain a thriving kitchen garden filled with a diverse array of vegetables, herbs, and flowers.

Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your gardening skills and enjoy a season filled with fresh, homegrown goodness.

Karen Creel is a certified garden coach who has helped hundreds of gardeners learn how to grow their own fresh organic vegetables.

