Growing Turmeric!

A batch of freshly-picked and cleaned turmeric on a wooden table, ready to be prepped for medicine and nutrition!

Learn how to grow Turmeric at home!

During this workshop, you will see a demonstration of harvesting Turmeric at Crabtree Farms, including instructions for overwintering the rhizome to grow throughout the year.

We will also review their important health benefits and experience the herb in various forms; fresh, dried, and powdered.

Participants will also be able to try a sample of Turmeric fire cider (alcohol free).

Plants will be available for purchase at the end of the session.

About Your Teacher:

Sarah Wiatrek, Crabtree Farms' Greenhouse Assistant

A native plant enthusiast and herbal medicine maker. She received a bachelor’s in Environmental and Resource Management, has a master’s degree in Public Health, and completed a certificate of Community Herbalism. She has worked on farms and for native landscaping companies. Sarah started as a Workshare with Crabtree Farms and fell in awe of the land and communal stewardship.