Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 in IMAX!

In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at

423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

May 4 at 7:00 PM

May 5-7 at 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM

May 8-11 at 7:00 PM

May 12-14 at 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM

May 15-18 at 7:00 PM

Film
4237853014
