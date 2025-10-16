Guest Ronald Osborn to Present Biography Lecture

× Expand Contributed Ronald Osborn, PhD

The History and Political Studies Department at Southern Adventist University welcomes Professor Ronald Osborn, PhD, to share a biographical presentation on John Weidner's underground escape line during World War II on Thursday, December 11, at 6 p.m. in Lynn Wood Hall on campus. Guests are welcome to enjoy a reception at 5:30 p.m. just prior to the lecture titled "The Rescuer: John Weidner and the WWII Underground Resistance," which sheds light on a little known story of a daring hero and resurrects his bravery for a new generation. For additional information including streaming options, visit southern.edu/southernevents.