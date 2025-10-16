Guest Ronald Osborn to Present Biography Lecture
to
Lynn Wood Hall Chapel Lynn Wood Hall, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363
Contributed
Ronald Osborn, PhD
The History and Political Studies Department at Southern Adventist University welcomes Professor Ronald Osborn, PhD, to share a biographical presentation on John Weidner's underground escape line during World War II on Thursday, December 11, at 6 p.m. in Lynn Wood Hall on campus. Guests are welcome to enjoy a reception at 5:30 p.m. just prior to the lecture titled "The Rescuer: John Weidner and the WWII Underground Resistance," which sheds light on a little known story of a daring hero and resurrects his bravery for a new generation. For additional information including streaming options, visit southern.edu/southernevents.