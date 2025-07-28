Guided Oil Painting Studio

× Expand Terry Rafferty Oil Painting

2026

March 10 & 24

April 7 & 21

May 5 & 19

10 am-2 pm EST

Facilitated by: Terry Rafferty

Come and paint in our beautiful studio with the support of an instructor who can give feedback and guidance as you work. In 6 sessions, over 12 weeks, each student will have studio time to work on their own piece, or multiple pieces. The instructor will work individually with each student to answer questions, help discover ways to improve the piece, and to help move your work to a stronger level. This is open to students who have a basic to intermediate knowledge of making an oil painting and can include still lifes, portraiture, landscapes or other subjects. You may work

from life setups or photographic references. Townsend Atelier is well-equipped with easels, tables, drawing boards, taborets, lighting, drapery, still life objects, and a materials store. Feel free to bring a snack, drink or lunch with you.