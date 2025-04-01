Gullahorn and Phillips Concert at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Andy Gullahorn and Jill Phillips

The husband-and-wife singer/songwriter team of Andy Gullahorn and Jill Phillips have been crafting folk music with Christian themes for more than 20 years. Based out of Nashville, Tennessee, the couple often perform alongside Andrew Peterson and are regular participants in his Behold the Lamb of God Christmas tour. Individual tickets are available for this performance which is part of a larger event, the two-day Illuminate Arts and Faith Conference (southern.edu/illuminate).