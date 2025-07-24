Gworls Night Out: A Celebration of Shoes and Friendship

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art 2025 Gworls Night Out Event

Shoes run the world with a “gworls” night out celebrating Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes. Mix and mingle over mocktails, enjoy live music from Swayyvo, relive moments of your favorite fashion-forward shows about girlfriends, and create your own shoe.

Free with regular museum admission.

Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes has been organized by the New York Historical. This exhibition has been generously supported by Joyce B. Cowin and is presented locally by Acumen Wealth Advisors.