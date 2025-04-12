Gym-Masters’ “Cirque de Fils” Home Show Performances at Southern Adventist University
Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Southern Adventist University’s School of Health and Kinesiology invites the community to two home show performances by the Gym-Masters acrobatic team in Iles P.E. Center on campus.
Under the theme “Cirque de Fils” (Circus of the Son), the team will perform on Saturday, April 12, at 9 p.m., with a repeat matinee on Sunday, April 13, at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per person and will be available at the front desk of Hulsey Wellness Center, which is adjacent to Iles. For more information, call 423.236.2593.