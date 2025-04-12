Gym-Masters’ “Cirque de Fils” Home Show Performances at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer Gym-Masters

Southern Adventist University’s School of Health and Kinesiology invites the community to two home show performances by the Gym-Masters acrobatic team in Iles P.E. Center on campus.

Under the theme “Cirque de Fils” (Circus of the Son), the team will perform on Saturday, April 12, at 9 p.m., with a repeat matinee on Sunday, April 13, at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person and will be available at the front desk of Hulsey Wellness Center, which is adjacent to Iles. For more information, call 423.236.2593.