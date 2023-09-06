Half-Day iPhone Photography Workshop

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Demystify camera settings, learn iPhone tips, tricks, and tools, and explore the art of composition, in this four hour, hands-on workshop. Along the way, photographer Jim Pfitzer will share many of his own iPhone photos and tell stories about how he created some of this favorite images from around the world.

Bring a sack lunch or grab something in the neighborhood for a working lunch during which you can wander on your own or in groups to photograph around the neighborhood or in the classroom space. Following lunch, Jim will offer gentle critiques and tips to improve compositions of the photos taken during lunch.

About the instructor:

Chattanooga native and National Geographic Certified Photography Instructor and Naturalist Jim Pfitzer teaches photography in such remote and wild places as Antarctica, Alaska, Baja California, Patagonia, Egypt and Jordan. He specializes in getting the most out of the camera we already have in our pocket––the iPhone.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
