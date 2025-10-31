× Expand Bradley Bee Halloween Concert and Costume Contest poster

🎃 Family-Friendly Halloween Choir Concert & Costume Contest Fundraiser 👻

A Spooktacular Evening of Music, Costumes, and Community Fun!

Looking for a family-friendly Halloween event near you? Join us for a Halloween choir concert and costume contest that promises fun for all ages — and supports a great cause!

🗓️ Event Date: October 31, 2025

📍 Location: Roland Hayes Concert Hall, 752 Vine St, Chattanooga, TN 37403

🕕 Time: 5:00PM

🎟️ Admission: Any donation — all proceeds support the choir’s upcoming Ireland Tour!

🎶 About the Event:

Celebrate the spooky season with a Halloween-themed choir concert featuring live performances from our talented singers, Halloween sing-a-longs, and a costume contest for all ages! Enjoy a mix of fun, festive, and slightly spooky songs perfect for kids, teens, and adults. This is a family-friendly concert open to all ages!

🧙 Costume Contest Details:

Come dressed in your Halloween best! We’ll be holding a costume contest for children, teens and adults!

🎁 Winners will receive fun prizes — and major bragging rights!

🎵 Why Attend?

This event is not only fun — it’s a community fundraiser! Your donations help support the UTC Choir’s upcoming tour to Ireland! It’s a perfect way to celebrate Halloween while giving back.

🕸️ Don't miss the best Halloween concert for families in Chattanooga!

Mark your calendar, invite your friends, and come enjoy an evening filled with music, laughter, and Halloween spirit.

