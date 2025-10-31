Halloween Concert and Costume Contest
to
Roland Hayes Concert Hall 615 McCallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Halloween Concert and Costume Contest poster
🎃 Family-Friendly Halloween Choir Concert & Costume Contest Fundraiser 👻
A Spooktacular Evening of Music, Costumes, and Community Fun!
Looking for a family-friendly Halloween event near you? Join us for a Halloween choir concert and costume contest that promises fun for all ages — and supports a great cause!
🗓️ Event Date: October 31, 2025
📍 Location: Roland Hayes Concert Hall, 752 Vine St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
🕕 Time: 5:00PM
🎟️ Admission: Any donation — all proceeds support the choir’s upcoming Ireland Tour!
🎶 About the Event:
Celebrate the spooky season with a Halloween-themed choir concert featuring live performances from our talented singers, Halloween sing-a-longs, and a costume contest for all ages! Enjoy a mix of fun, festive, and slightly spooky songs perfect for kids, teens, and adults. This is a family-friendly concert open to all ages!
🧙 Costume Contest Details:
Come dressed in your Halloween best! We’ll be holding a costume contest for children, teens and adults!
🎁 Winners will receive fun prizes — and major bragging rights!
🎵 Why Attend?
This event is not only fun — it’s a community fundraiser! Your donations help support the UTC Choir’s upcoming tour to Ireland! It’s a perfect way to celebrate Halloween while giving back.
🕸️ Don't miss the best Halloween concert for families in Chattanooga!
Mark your calendar, invite your friends, and come enjoy an evening filled with music, laughter, and Halloween spirit.
