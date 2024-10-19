Halloween Edition: Baila con Sabor @ Cabanas Night Club
to
Cabanas Night Club 1800 Rossville Ave. Suite 110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
G2G Salsa
Halloween Edition
If you’re on the hunt for the ultimate Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, and Cumbia experience, search no more! Our monthly event is tailor-made for you, the dancer. With a vibrant crowd of 100+ of Chattanooga’s finest, this party is an absolute must-attend!
Whether you’re a beginner, intermediate, or advanced dancer, we welcome you to join our thriving dance community!
📢 Need to learn some basic steps? We will be offering a complimentary beginner lesson at 7:30pm!
📆3rd Saturday of Every Month
⏰7:30 PM - 8:00 PM: Complimentary Beginner Class
⏰8:00 PM - 11:00 PM: Social Dancing
Cabanas Night Club
1800 Rossville Ave #110
Chattanooga, TN
💃$10 Entry | 21+
🕺🏽Full Bar | Great drinks!