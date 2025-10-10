Halloween Trail Fest

Enterprise South Nature Park 190 Still Hollow Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Kicking off the spooky season is Halloween Trail Fest at Enterprise South Nature Park! This event features a 2-mile Haunted Trail, Family Glow Trail, Too Cute to Spook Trick or Treat Trail, Bounce Houses, Kelcurt Foundation Read 20 Read-A-Louds, , Food Trucks, Bonfire, parking at Volkswagon with transportation to event, and more!

🌟Glow Trail! – Glow Up your Halloween with this magical nighttime experience for all ages.

🎃 Haunted Trail – If you dare, take a stroll into the deep woods filled with ghoulish actors, creepy scenes, special effects, and incredible monsters.

👻Too Cute To Spook Trick or Treat Trail – For ages 12 and under - dress up, bring a bag, and Trick or Treat from family-friendly decorated booths!

🚚Food Trucks

🎨Face Painting

🔥Bonfire

🌌Kid Zone Inflatables

🕷️Maze

🚜Parking at Volkswagon with transportation to event

📚Kelcurt Foundation Read Alouds

🙋‍♂Volunteer Opportunities

🗓Friday October 10th & Saturday October 11th

⏰6 pm - 11 pm

📍190 Still Hollow Loop, Chattanooga, TN 37416

ADMISSION: 13 Yrs & UP: $15 -- 4 Yrs to 12 Yrs: $7 -- 3 Yrs & Under Free

The ticket booth closes promptly at 10 pm. Please try to arrive in the parking lot no later than 9:30 pm.

#HalloweenTrailFest #SpookySeason

Questions? Email Halloween@HamiltonTN.gov

423-209-5350
