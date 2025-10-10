× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation 11x17 Halloween Event Poster (Menu (11 x 17 in)) - Update 8.1.25 Halloween Trail Fest at Enterprise South Nature Park Flyer

Kicking off the spooky season is Halloween Trail Fest at Enterprise South Nature Park! This event features a 2-mile Haunted Trail, Family Glow Trail, Too Cute to Spook Trick or Treat Trail, Bounce Houses, Kelcurt Foundation Read 20 Read-A-Louds, , Food Trucks, Bonfire, parking at Volkswagon with transportation to event, and more!

🌟Glow Trail! – Glow Up your Halloween with this magical nighttime experience for all ages.

🎃 Haunted Trail – If you dare, take a stroll into the deep woods filled with ghoulish actors, creepy scenes, special effects, and incredible monsters.

👻Too Cute To Spook Trick or Treat Trail – For ages 12 and under - dress up, bring a bag, and Trick or Treat from family-friendly decorated booths!

🚚Food Trucks

🎨Face Painting

🔥Bonfire

🌌Kid Zone Inflatables

🕷️Maze

🚜Parking at Volkswagon with transportation to event

📚Kelcurt Foundation Read Alouds

🙋‍♂Volunteer Opportunities

🗓Friday October 10th & Saturday October 11th

⏰6 pm - 11 pm

📍190 Still Hollow Loop, Chattanooga, TN 37416

ADMISSION: 13 Yrs & UP: $15 -- 4 Yrs to 12 Yrs: $7 -- 3 Yrs & Under Free

The ticket booth closes promptly at 10 pm. Please try to arrive in the parking lot no later than 9:30 pm.

#HalloweenTrailFest #SpookySeason

Questions? Email Halloween@HamiltonTN.gov