Kicking off the spooky season is Halloween Trail Fest at Enterprise South Nature Park! This event features a 2-mile Haunted Trail, Family Glow Trail, Too Cute to Spook Trick or Treat Trail, Bounce Houses, Kelcurt Foundation Read 20 Read-A-Louds, Food Trucks, Bonfire, parking at Volkswagen, and more!

Glow Trail! – Glow Up your Halloween with this magical nighttime experience for all ages.

Haunted Trail – If you dare, take a stroll into the deep woods filled with ghoulish actors, creepy scenes, special effects, and incredible monsters.

Too Cute To Spook Trick or Treat Trail – For ages 12 and under - dress up, bring a bag, and Trick or Treat from family-friendly decorated booths!

Food Trucks

Face Painting

Bonfire

Kid Zone Inflatables

Maze

Parking at Volkswagen (Complimentary transportation available between Volkswagen and ESNP for all guests)

Kelcurt Foundation Read Alouds

Friday October 10th & Saturday October 11th

6 pm - 11 pm

190 Still Hollow Loop, Chattanooga, TN 37416

ADMISSION:

13 Yrs & UP: $15

4 Yrs to 12 Yrs: $7

3 Yrs & Under Free

Card or Cash accepted at the Park--No Refunds

The ticket booth closes promptly at 10 pm. Please try to arrive in the parking lot no later than 9:30 pm.

No Weapons - Bag Check - Clear Bag Policy

Questions? Email Halloween@HamiltonTN.gov