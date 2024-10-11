× Expand Enterprise South Nature Park Enterprise South Nature Park

Halloween Trail Fest at Enterprise South Nature Park

Friday, October 11th and Saturday, October 12th

6-11pm

Come join us for a spooktacular time at the Halloween Trail Fest! Get ready for an evening filled with fun activities, including food trucks, kids fun zone, Too Cute to Spook Trick or Treat Trail, family friendly decorated glow trail, and a haunted trail through Enterprise South Nature Park. It's the perfect event for families and friends to celebrate Halloween together. Don't miss out on the chance to enjoy the fall season in a festive and exciting way. See you there!