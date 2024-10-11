× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Halloween Trail Fest - Final Draft Halloween Trail Fest at Enterprise South Nature Park October 11th & 12th 6pm - 11pm.

Get Ready to get Spooky at Halloween Trail Fest a Halloween adventure for the whole family!

Friday October 11th & Saturday October 12th 6 pm - 11 pm

Enterprise South Nature Park 190 Still Hollow Loop, Chattanooga, TN 37416

ADMISSION: 13 YRS & UP: $12 -- 4 YRS to 12 YRS: $7 -- 3 YRS & Under Free

• Haunted Trail – If you dare, take a stroll into the deep woods filled with ghoulish actors, creepy scenes, special effects, and incredible monsters.

• Too Cute To Spook Trick or Treat Trail – For ages 12 and under - dress up, bring a bag, and Trick or Treat from family-friendly decorated booths!

• NEW Glow Trail – Glow Up your Halloween with this magical nighttime experience for all ages.

• Food Trucks

• Face Painting

• Bonfire

• Kid Zone Inflatables

• Maze

• Kelcurt Foundation – Read Alouds

• Parking at Volkswagon

• Hayride

• Volunteer Opportunities

Join the spooky squad Volunteer Today: https://parks.hamiltontn.gov/FormCenter/Halloween-Trail-Fest-12/Halloween-Trail-Fest-Volunteer-Applicati-70

Halloween Trail Fest Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/a3TrZcuQ7fBQxHAF/

Halloween Trail Fest Website: https://parks.hamiltontn.gov/367/Halloween-Trail-Fest

#HalloweenTrailFest #SpookySeason #SpookySquad