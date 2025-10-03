Hamilton County Fall Home Show
to
Camp Jordan Arena 323 Camp Jordan Parkway, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412
Nationwide Expos
Hamilton County Fall Home Show
FREE ADMISSION
This free event is the perfect opportunity for homeowners to save BIG on all home improvement projects and meet with local and national vendors face to face, offering valuable insights and guidance to help you turn your vision into reality.
Whether you're looking to remodel your kitchen, revamp your outdoor living space, or simply make some updates around the house, the Hamilton County Fall Home Show has everything you need to get started.
Hamilton County Fall Home Show | October 3rd - 5th
Camp Jordan Arena
Friday: 12pm-6pm | Saturday: 10am-5pm | Sunday: 11am-4pm
Address: 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy, East Ridge, TN 37412
Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 423-301-4663
For more information, visit: https://hamiltoncountyhomeshow.com
Happens on the following Dates:
Oct 3, 2025, 12:00pm to 6:00pm Timezone: EDT
Oct 4, 2025, 10:00am to 5:00pm Timezone: EDT
Oct 5, 2025, 11:00am to 4:00pm Timezone: EDT