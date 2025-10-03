× Expand Nationwide Expos Hamilton County Fall Home Show

FREE ADMISSION

This free event is the perfect opportunity for homeowners to save BIG on all home improvement projects and meet with local and national vendors face to face, offering valuable insights and guidance to help you turn your vision into reality.

Whether you're looking to remodel your kitchen, revamp your outdoor living space, or simply make some updates around the house, the Hamilton County Fall Home Show has everything you need to get started.

Hamilton County Fall Home Show | October 3rd - 5th

Camp Jordan Arena

Friday: 12pm-6pm | Saturday: 10am-5pm | Sunday: 11am-4pm

Address: 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy, East Ridge, TN 37412

Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 423-301-4663

For more information, visit: https://hamiltoncountyhomeshow.com

Happens on the following Dates:

Oct 3, 2025, 12:00pm to 6:00pm Timezone: EDT

Oct 4, 2025, 10:00am to 5:00pm Timezone: EDT

Oct 5, 2025, 11:00am to 4:00pm Timezone: EDT