Hamilton County Home Show

to

Camp Jordan Park 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy., East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

FREE ADMISSION

This free event is the perfect opportunity for homeowners to save BIG on all home improvement projects and meet with local and national vendors face to face, offering valuable insights and guidance to help you turn your vision into reality.

Whether you're looking to remodel your kitchen, revamp your outdoor living space, or simply make some updates around the house, the Hamilton County Spring Home Show has everything you need to get started.

Hamilton County Spring Home Show | April 18 & 19, 2025

Camp Jordan Arena

Friday: 12pm-8pm | Saturday: 10am-6pm

Address: 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy, East Ridge, TN 37412

Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 423-910-4663 or visit: https://hamiltoncountyhomeshow.com/

Happens on the following Dates:

Apr 18, 2025, 12:00pm to 8:00pm Timezone: EDT

Apr 19, 2025, 10:00am to 6:00pm Timezone: EDT

Info

Camp Jordan Park 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy., East Ridge, Tennessee 37412
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Hamilton County Home Show - 2025-04-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hamilton County Home Show - 2025-04-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hamilton County Home Show - 2025-04-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hamilton County Home Show - 2025-04-18 10:00:00 ical