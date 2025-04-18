× Expand Nationwide Expos Join us at the Camp Jordan Arena and see all the Hamilton County Home Show has to offer. Enjoy Free Admission!

FREE ADMISSION

This free event is the perfect opportunity for homeowners to save BIG on all home improvement projects and meet with local and national vendors face to face, offering valuable insights and guidance to help you turn your vision into reality.

Whether you're looking to remodel your kitchen, revamp your outdoor living space, or simply make some updates around the house, the Hamilton County Spring Home Show has everything you need to get started.

Hamilton County Spring Home Show | April 18 & 19, 2025

Camp Jordan Arena

Friday: 12pm-8pm | Saturday: 10am-6pm

Address: 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy, East Ridge, TN 37412

Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 423-910-4663 or visit: https://hamiltoncountyhomeshow.com/

Happens on the following Dates:

Apr 18, 2025, 12:00pm to 8:00pm Timezone: EDT

Apr 19, 2025, 10:00am to 6:00pm Timezone: EDT