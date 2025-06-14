× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Father Daughter STD Tea Party (Menu (11 x 17 in)) - FINAL apprvd 5.12.25 KSHO Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Presents FATHER DAUGHTER DANCE 2025 "Tea Party" Saturday, June 14th 2025.

Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Presents

FATHER DAUGHTER DANCE 2025

"Tea Party"

Saturday, June 14th 2025, at the Chester Frost Park Pavilion

Join us for a night of Food, Fun, and Photos with your special PRINCESS!

Spend the night dancing with your daughter to music provided by a professional DJ, taking silly photos in our Selfie Booth, and devouring delectable treats from our Catered Buffet.

For Tickets: https://hamilton-county-parks-tn.square.site/

Things To Know:

• Saturday, June 14th 2025

• 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

• Chester Frost Park Pavilion

• This Event is FOR DAUGHTERS AGES: 2 to 18

• Tickets are $25.00 Per Person (Taxes and Fees Included)

• Tickets are VERY LIMITED! This event is expected to Sell Out!

• Tickets must be purchased online. No Tickets will be available at the Door.

• All Ticket Sales are FINAL. No Refunds.

• Tickets include a Catered Buffet, a Selfie Booth, a Keepsake, Door Prize Entry, Music, and Dancing.

• Professional Photo Packages are available to be purchased on-site.

Recommended Attire

Young Ladies: Party Dresses with comfortable low-heeled footwear.

Gentlemen: Shirt and Tie (Suits and Formal Wear are Optional).

For More Information: https://parks.hamiltontn.gov/372/Father-Daughter-Dance

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1CNoakGVYa/

#GirlDad #MakingMemories #FatherDaughterDance