Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Presents FATHER DAUGHTER DANCE 2025 "Tea Party"

to

Chester Frost Park Pavilion 7989 Causeway Rd. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343

FATHER DAUGHTER DANCE 2025

Saturday, June 14th 2025, at the Chester Frost Park Pavilion

Join us for a night of Food, Fun, and Photos with your special PRINCESS!

Spend the night dancing with your daughter to music provided by a professional DJ, taking silly photos in our Selfie Booth, and devouring delectable treats from our Catered Buffet.

For Tickets: https://hamilton-county-parks-tn.square.site/

Things To Know:

• Saturday, June 14th 2025

• 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

• This Event is FOR DAUGHTERS AGES: 2 to 18

• Tickets are $25.00 Per Person (Taxes and Fees Included)

• Tickets are VERY LIMITED! This event is expected to Sell Out!

• Tickets must be purchased online. No Tickets will be available at the Door.

• All Ticket Sales are FINAL. No Refunds.

• Tickets include a Catered Buffet, a Selfie Booth, a Keepsake, Door Prize Entry, Music, and Dancing.

• Professional Photo Packages are available to be purchased on-site.

Recommended Attire

Young Ladies: Party Dresses with comfortable low-heeled footwear.

Gentlemen: Shirt and Tie (Suits and Formal Wear are Optional).

For More Information: https://parks.hamiltontn.gov/372/Father-Daughter-Dance

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1CNoakGVYa/

#GirlDad #MakingMemories #FatherDaughterDance

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
423-710-0274
