Hand Sewing Essentials

Come and join Chelsea Weiss, owner at Holy Moly Textiles, for an interactive workshop exploring the craft of hand sewing.

This introductory workshop will cover fundamental skills including attaching buttons, mending holes, and hemming trousers.

What makes this class unique is Chelsea's hands-on approach, where you will learn these techniques using materials provided to you during class. This ensures you gain practical knowledge that you can immediately use to maintain and enhance your own wardrobe.

Whether you're new to sewing or seeking practical skills to prolong the life of your garments, this workshop offers an excellent entry point.

Starting with the basics of learning two methods for tying a knot, Chelsea will then ease you in to the process of sewing on buttons, mending holes, and making a hem.

Learning these skills will help you save money on alterations and save your clothes from going to the dump. You will be provided with a sewing kit to take home as well as your own lesson swatch to reference when you take these skills with you.

Suited for adults and young learners ages 12+

Note: Minors must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder

