× Expand Chattanooga Symphony & Opera / Julia Milrod The CSO and CSO Chorus perform Handel's Messiah to a full house.

Celebrate the season with Chattanooga’s only fully professional performance of Handel’s classic oratorio, Messiah, featuring the world-famous Hallelujah Chorus. Get your tickets early, these performances have sold out three years in a row!

The CSO will be collecting donations of non-perishable items for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank at this performance.

Seating for this event will be Zoned General Admission.

There are two zones for seating:

VIP: Adult - $75

GA: Adult - $45

Student/Child- 50% off

VIP Seating will be in the first several rows of pews in the front of the sanctuary floor. Regular General Admission seating will be the remainder of the pews towards the back of the sanctuary floor and the balcony.

Darrin Hassevoort | conductor

Amber Monroe | soprano

Courtney J. Fletcher | mezzo-soprano

Daniel McGrew | tenor

Yoseph Park | bass

CSO Chorus | Darrin Hassevoort, director

Choral Arts of Chattanooga | Darrin Hassevoort, director

This performance is made possible by The First Horizon Foundation and Elite Moving.