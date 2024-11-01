Hands-on Fermented Vegetables Workshop

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Learn how to make probiotic-rich, gut healthy fermented vegetables!

This class will teach you to make sauerkraut and other fermented vegetables deliciously and safely at home.

Includes your own take-home jar of sauerkraut!

LEARN: We’ll explain fermentation and have a brief discussion about the benefits of making and eating fermenting foods, and you’ll learn how spice plays a role in fermented foods around the world

DEMO: We’ll show you how easy it is to start making fermented foods yourself at home! We’ll demo some simple seasonal fermented recipes which are loaded with healthy “probiotic” bacteria.

TASTE: We’ll have a variety of fermented foods to sample, such as sauerkraut and other fermented veggies

DO IT YOURSELF: Roll up your sleeves and make your very own batch of sauerkraut to take home and ferment.

