Hands-on Fermented Vegetables Workshop
to
Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Austin Durant
Workshop IG Squares - Hands on ferm veggies Chatt
Hands-on Fermented Vegetables Workshop at Crabtree Farms on Friday November 1 from 5:30-7:30pm, led by Austin Durant. Take home your own jar of sauerkraut!
Learn how to make probiotic-rich, gut healthy fermented vegetables!
This class will teach you to make sauerkraut and other fermented vegetables deliciously and safely at home.
JOIN THE FACEBOOK DISCUSSION HERE - https://www.facebook.com/events/1564713660804585
Includes your own take-home jar of sauerkraut!
LEARN: We’ll explain fermentation and have a brief discussion about the benefits of making and eating fermenting foods, and you’ll learn how spice plays a role in fermented foods around the world
DEMO: We’ll show you how easy it is to start making fermented foods yourself at home! We’ll demo some simple seasonal fermented recipes which are loaded with healthy “probiotic” bacteria.
TASTE: We’ll have a variety of fermented foods to sample, such as sauerkraut and other fermented veggies
DO IT YOURSELF: Roll up your sleeves and make your very own batch of sauerkraut to take home and ferment.