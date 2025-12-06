× Expand Photos by Veronica J Wicks African Queens

Harmony of Heritage

A Fusion of Music from Black and Jewish Culture

Harmony of Heritage: A Fusion of Music from Black and Jewish Culture is an uplifting event taking place on Saturday, December 6 at 7:00 p.m. at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. Tickets are $36 and includes a performance by The Kings and Queens of Classical Soul, food and adult drinks. This is a 21+ event. Limited seating. Register early at www.jewishchattanooga.com. “We learn about each other, and our respective cultures through the arts. We are fortunate to be able to showcase such amazing local talent. This is how we celebrate community.” states Michael Dzik, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation.

The upcoming performance features music from George Gershwin, Barbara Streisand, Sam Cook, Pentatonix and more interpreted by The Kings and Queens of Classical Soul. The group is a collective of artists, composers, educators, parents, and vocalists united by one common dream, to sing without boundaries. Together, they showcase the beauty, range, and versatility of music, celebrating its timeless influence across diverse styles and experiences. Performers for this event include:

Kimmie J Soul is a Chattanooga-based soul artist and creator of the African Kings and Queens of Classical Soul. Richarra Hardaway, singer and salon business owner, is a native of Chattanooga, TN, whose heart has had a passion for singing since the age of 7. Vincent Hale, an educator, performer and yogi, is committed to spreading joy far and wide through the power of the arts. Timothy Harris, performer, Ops Manager, has sung in Chattanooga for 35 years. Tim has appeared on stage at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre in their production of The Color Purple and Ain’t Misbehavin’. Michael Howard - From Disney’s Finding Nemo: The Musical to Off-Broadway’s Wanda’s World, Chattanooga native Michael Dexter has built a career rooted in music, storytelling, and education. A Dramatists Guild member and Jonathan Larson Grant finalist, he now shapes the next generation of dreamers as Musical Theater Director at Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts. Brandi Jordan, a native of Chattanooga, is a community creative who can be found performing all over the city. Neshawn Calloway, music director, is in her 30th year as a music educator. As a performer she is often seen performing with her neo-soul band, Sound Advice. Marcia Smith, accompanist, is a former music educator for 45 years and currently accompanies for the vocal department at the Center for Creative Arts. She also serves as accompanist for Chattanooga Theatre Centre productions.

For more information call 423-493-0270 or visit www.jewishchattanooga.com. This is a community service of the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga. The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.

