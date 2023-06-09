× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation & Warner Bros. Studios 6.9.23 Harry Potter Movie Facebook Post - 1 6.9.23 Harry Potter Movie Night at Chester Frost Park

Calling all Potterheads! Come watch the boy who lived start his wizarding journey!

• June 9th, 2023

• Free

• Located at Chester Frost Park Pavilion

• Showing: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

• Rated PG

• Doors Open at 6:00 pm

• Costume Parade at 6:30 pm

• Movie Trivia at 7:00 pm

• Movie Starts at 7:30 PM

• Everyone is Welcome

• Bring Chairs/Blankets, Snacks, & Non-Alcoholic Drinks

• Free Popcorn

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274