Hamilton County Parks and Recreation & Warner Bros. Studios
6.9.23 Harry Potter Movie Facebook Post - 1
6.9.23 Harry Potter Movie Night at Chester Frost Park
Calling all Potterheads! Come watch the boy who lived start his wizarding journey!
• June 9th, 2023
• Free
• Located at Chester Frost Park Pavilion
• Showing: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
• Rated PG
• Doors Open at 6:00 pm
• Costume Parade at 6:30 pm
• Movie Trivia at 7:00 pm
• Movie Starts at 7:30 PM
• Everyone is Welcome
• Bring Chairs/Blankets, Snacks, & Non-Alcoholic Drinks
• Free Popcorn
For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274