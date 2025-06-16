Hart Camp- Middle School

Signal Centers Community Event Space 5751 Uptain Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Signal Centers' Hart Gallery offers a one-week summer art camp designed to engage and inspire young artists in a supportive, creative environment. With sessions tailored for elementary, middle, and high school students, each week is packed with hands-on art projects that encourage self-expression.

Your child will have the opportunity to explore different art techniques, make new friends, and bring home their own unique masterpieces.

Don’t miss the chance to give your child an unforgettable artistic experience.

