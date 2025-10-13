× Expand Hart Gallery Hart Camp. October 13th to the 15th. Elementary 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Middle School 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Join Us for a Mini Fall Break Art Camp!

Are you ready for a creative adventure? Our mini fall break art camp is designed for young artists looking to explore their creativity and learn new skills! This three-day camp will provide a fun and engaging environment for children to express themselves through various art mediums.

Elementary

Grades: 1-5

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Lessons: Students will have fun creating their own masterpieces, experimenting with the styles of famous artists throughout history, while discovering new ways to explore, imagine, and learn about art.

Middle School

Grades: 6-8

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Lessons: Students will dive into a mixed-media adventure, building their own personal sketchbooks as a creative space to experiment, explore, and make their ideas come alive.

Cost

Art camp is $80 for the week. Your application will not be complete until payment has been submitted.