Harvest Moon Lowcountry Boil

Join us for a night of Southern charm and compassion at our Harvest Moon Lowcountry Boil!

On Friday, October 17, 2025, from 5:30-8:30 pm, indulge in authentic Frogmore Stew while making a life-changing difference for individuals with craniofacial differences.

Your evening includes:

-A mouthwatering lowcountry boil feast

-Silent auction treasures waiting for your bid

-Flowing wine and local craft beer selections

-Fun-filled games with prizes (try your luck at Wine Chuck or Crank the Wheel!)

-Live music by The Briars to keep your toes tapping

Every ticket helps FACES provide vital services to children and adults with severe craniofacial anomalies, including financial assistance for out-of-town medical travel, resources for families navigating treatment decisions, and opportunities like FACES Camp where children can build confidence and friendships. As a founding member of Face Equality International, FACES is also leading efforts to end discrimination based on appearance and create a more understanding world.

When you join us under the Harvest Moon, you're sending a powerful message to these brave individuals: "You are not alone."

PLEASE note: Must be 21 or older to attend!

Get your tickets at: https://givebutter.com/FACES_Harvest_Moon