Harvest at the Park

Woodland Park Baptist Church 6735 Standifer Gap Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

You’re invited to a fun, safe, and family-friendly night at Woodland Park!

Harvest at the Park is our free community event featuring:

Trunk-or-Treat with creatively decorated cars and loads of candy

Fun games and activities for kids

Free food and drinks

A warm, welcoming environment where you can meet neighbors and make memories

Costumes are welcome, and everything’s happening outdoors—so bring your family, bring a friend, and come enjoy the evening with us!

No registration required—just show up!

Info

Festivals & Fairs
4238999185
