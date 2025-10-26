Harvest at the Park
to
Woodland Park Baptist Church 6735 Standifer Gap Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Woodland Park Baptist Church
You’re invited to a fun, safe, and family-friendly night at Woodland Park!
Harvest at the Park is our free community event featuring:
Trunk-or-Treat with creatively decorated cars and loads of candy
Fun games and activities for kids
Free food and drinks
A warm, welcoming environment where you can meet neighbors and make memories
Costumes are welcome, and everything’s happening outdoors—so bring your family, bring a friend, and come enjoy the evening with us!
No registration required—just show up!