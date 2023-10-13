Haunted Trails & Too Cute To Spook at Enterprise South Nature Park

× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Haunted Trail and Too Cute to Spook Halloween Event at Enterprise South Nature Park 10/13/23 & 10/14/23

Haunted Trail : A Spooktacular FUN for the whole family Halloween event in the woods of Enterprise South Nature Park!

OPEN:

• Friday, October 13th, 2023 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM

• Saturday, October 14th, 2023 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Plan to Arrive Early! Last Hayride at 10:00 PM

PARKING at VOLKSWAGEN

ADMISSION:

• 13yrs & Up $12

• 4yrs – 12yrs $7

• 3yrs & Under FREE

Ticket Sales End at 10:15 PM. Arrive before 10:00 p.m. to guarantee entry!

ADMISSION INCLUDES:

• Haunted Trails

• Too Cute To Spook (Trick or Treat Trail)

• Complimentary transportation between Volkswagen & ESNP via a Hayride (Hayride is for fun not fright)

• Face Painting

• Read 20 Read-A-Louds

• Bonfire

• Trick or Treating

• Kid Festival with Inflatables

• Maze

Concessions (Additional Cost)

Dare to be scared on the Haunted Trails as you walk among the trees in this thrilling outdoor adventure!

HAUNTED TRAIL: A mile into the deep dark woods, including an optional blindfolded section, the Haunted Trail is full of your worst nightmares, your deepest fears, and your scariest phobias! (Haunted Trail is not recommended for small children)

TOO CUTE TO SPOOK: Put on your costume, bring a bag, and Trick or Treat from family-friendly decorated booths sponsored by local businesses & organizations! (12yrs or younger)