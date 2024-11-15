× Expand www.tnhealpeoplecampaign.org HPHP Chatt Palm Card - 1 Chattanooga Healed People Campaign Flyer

You are invited to join Tennesseans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (TADP) and Mothers Over Murder in Chattanooga on Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16, at the Chattanooga Civic Center at Mountainside, 701 Hooker Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37410, for the Tennessee Healed People Heal People Campaign!

For more information and to register: www.TNHealPeopleCampaign.org.

This is a statewide campaign to educate victims of violence about the new law expanding eligibility for the Tennessee Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund while listening to those most impacted by violence about what they need to heal. The campaign aims to increase applications to the compensation fund by 10%.

Tennessee has the unfortunate reputation of having one of the worst records in the nation for denying victims’ compensation. Prior to the passage of the new victim compensation law, the state had an egregious denial rate of 70% in 2023.

Friday, November 15: The first day of the campaign will focus on educating surviving victims about changes in the compensation law, what assistance is available to them for their recovery, and how to access this assistance.

Saturday, November 16: The second day is open to the general public and will include panel discussions about what public safety means, learning about local efforts in promoting public safety and prevention, and how participants can use their voices to demand more evidence-based alternative responses to crime.