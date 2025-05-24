Healing with Nature: Urban Ecology Workshop

× Expand Photo by Sarah Swainson on Unsplash via The Chattery

Most of us know that connecting to the natural world has the power to heal our mind, body, and spirit. Sometimes, it's hard to get out of the city and into the woods to engage in this type of healing connection. This workshop will teach you skills to deepen your connection with the natural world, even when you're in the confines of the city!

We'll meet at The Chattery (231 Broad Street) and make our way to the waterfront.

This journey invites you to explore and deepen your connection with the Earth, guiding you toward a more meaningful relationship with your more-than-human kin. As you walk alongside a trained therapist, you’ll engage with evidence-based ecotherapy practices that foster healing, balance, and wellness, offering valuable tools to enrich your daily life.

Please bring your own blanket, yoga mat or anything that makes you more comfortable on the ground.

About the teacher:

Waves Wellness & Counseling Services is led by Jenna Parker, an LCSW with nearly a decade of experience as a therapist. Passionate about helping individuals reconnect with themselves, their relationships, and the world around them, Jenna integrates evidence-based ecotherapy and other clinical approaches to foster healing and growth. Her mission is to break down barriers to wellness and healing, while providing clients with practical, attainable skills for proactive well-being in their daily lives. Outside of work, Jenna can be found wandering the mountains and waterways of Eastern Tennessee, getting lost in a good book, or enjoying time at home with her two beloved fur-children. To learn more about Waves Wellness, visit Jenna’s Psychology Today profile, Instagram, website, or feel free to ask her directly—she loves discussing wellness as a way of being.