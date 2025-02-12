Healthy Habits Reset Workshop for the New Year

× Expand via Unsplash via The Chattery

Learn how to stick to your New Year goals in this workshop!

New Years is a time to recharge and reconnect with healthier routines, but here's the problem -- it's hard to keep up with "all the things" especially when motivation is lacking! We have designed a system for your home and health routines, so that when you get tired and worn out, your systems will still work! This workshop will discuss how to create simple habits around how you eat, move, and rest, which you can implement to build a healthy home lifestyle.

About the instructor:

Dr. Collins is a holistic practitioner, women's health advocate, Chattanooga local liaison, and all around super-dad. He practices at The Specific Chiropractic Centers in the Northshore, and his passion for health goes beyond the spine and focuses on supporting the nervous system and helping clients create holistic healthy lifestyles. He is currently authoring his first book on how to help women reclaim their relationship with health.