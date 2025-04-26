Healthy Kids Day 2025

× Expand YMCA Healthy Kids Day

Join us for Healthy Kids Day on **April 26, 2025** from 9 am - 1 pm at the Miracle League Field in **Warner Park.** Enjoy activities, games, inflatables, food, baseball and more! This free event is open to the whole community, and we’ll be offering **FREE 5-day guest passes to the YMCA**! *Our YMCA facilities will also be open to the community following the Healthy Kids Day event; must present HKD 5-day guest pass.* It’s also the perfect time to gear up for **Safety Around Water** week, where we’ll provide **five days of free swim lessons** to help kids build confidence and learn life-saving water safety skills. While your child learns how to swim, you can use your guest pass to hit the gym!