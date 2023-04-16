Hearing Loss Assn. April Meeting

×
Betty Proctor
HLAA April Meeting
HLAA Chattanooga Chapter will welcome Jon Gray from CaptionMate as its speaker on Sunday, April 16 at 2pm. HLAA meets at Partnership Offices, 5600 Brainerd Rd. Ste E-1, Chattanooga, TN 37411. All are welcome, refreshments and coffee provided. See https://www.facebook.com/hearingchattanooga for more information.
Info
Partnership forFamilies, Children & Adults 5600 Brainerd Rd., Suite E-1, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness