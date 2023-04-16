Hearing Loss Assn. April Meeting

× Expand Betty Proctor HLAA April Meeting

HLAA Chattanooga Chapter will welcome Jon Gray from CaptionMate as its speaker on Sunday, April 16 at 2pm. HLAA meets at Partnership Offices, 5600 Brainerd Rd. Ste E-1, Chattanooga, TN 37411. All are welcome, refreshments and coffee provided. See https://www.facebook.com/hearingchattanooga for more information.