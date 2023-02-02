Heather Land

Look a’here, I had no plans to become a comedienne. Tennessee raised me to be a musician, but my divorce raised me to be really sarcastic. Top it off with a Snapchat filter and what you have is pure hilarity that, on a dare, was posted to social media and now has been viewed more than 300 million times. What people call a “viral phenomenon,” I like to call real-life preservation. Now I have a website, a new album, a tour bus, and a book. Welcome to it all!

From failed diets to dating in my 40s, I have seen it all and I have the airbrushed T-shirts to prove it. The challenges in my life (and in the aisles of Walmart) have provided stories that will have you belly laughing — especially from the time I moved back in with my parents as a grown woman with two children. In September 2017, I had about three friends on Facebook and now all of you crazy people are the center of my universe — 2.4 million to be exact. I love what I get to call a job everyday: finding the funny in the frustrating and reminding us all to laugh at ourselves.

I love my people, good coffee, boho clothes, good music, and Joanna Gaines. When I am not traveling for “i ain’t doin it” shows, you can find me at home outside of Nashville, Tennessee writing music, homeschooling two amazing teenagers (who shall remain nameless because they are embarrassed by the air I breathe), and launching my newest book, Perfect 10, which is now available.