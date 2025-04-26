Hello, St. Elmo! Corgi Parade and Street Festival

× Expand Community Association of Historic St. Elmo CAHSE: Hello St Elmo - IG post (sponsor)) - HSE 2025 Join us for the Hello, St. Elmo! street festival and corgi parade on April 26, 10 AM–2 PM! Enjoy this free event with live music, a local makers market, family fun, and the beloved Corgi Parade in the St. Elmo Business District.

The fourth annual “Hello, St. Elmo!” street festival will be held on Saturday, April 26 from 10 AM-2 PM in the St. Elmo “Business District.” The event offers fun for the whole family, including a makers market, live music, and the St. Elmo Corgi Parade.

Who: The Community Association of Historic St. Elmo

What: Hello, St. Elmo! Neighborhood Festival

Where: St. Elmo Business District, 3800 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409

When: April 29, 2025, 10 AM – 2:00 PM

Media contact: Gabrielle at cahse.board@gmail.com

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/1ASifh3H6W/