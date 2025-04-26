Hello, St. Elmo! Corgi Parade and Street Festival

The Tap House 3800 St. Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The fourth annual “Hello, St. Elmo!” street festival will be held on Saturday, April 26 from 10 AM-2 PM in the St. Elmo “Business District.” The event offers fun for the whole family, including a makers market, live music, and the St. Elmo Corgi Parade.

Who: The Community Association of Historic St. Elmo

What: Hello, St. Elmo! Neighborhood Festival

Where: St. Elmo Business District, 3800 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409

When: April 29, 2025, 10 AM – 2:00 PM

Media contact: Gabrielle at cahse.board@gmail.com

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/1ASifh3H6W/

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
