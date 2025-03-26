Herbal Shrubs + Oxymels 101

× Expand Photo by Whitney Wright on Unsplash via The Chattery

For centuries, herbalists have used shrubs and oxymels as powerful, time-honored remedies to support health and vitality. These tangy, vinegar-based infusions preserve the essence and benefits of medicinal herbs while offering a delicious way to incorporate plant medicine into daily life. In this hands-on class, we’ll explore their rich history, taste a pre-made blend, and craft your own custom shrub or oxymel to take home. Whether you're an herbal enthusiast, a home bartender, or simply looking for natural ways to enhance wellness, this class will equip you with the knowledge and skills to create these versatile, healing elixirs.

Please note: This class is alcohol-free.

About the teacher:

When Kaleena moved to Chattanooga, TN in 2013, a career in the hospitality industry was the furthest thing from her mind. An aspiring musician, she left Syracuse, NY to join an opening bar team with no bartending experience whatsoever. That leap of faith was a turning point for Kaleena - she immersed herself completely in the world of hospitality. From certifications to educational programs, she approached every opportunity to learn and hone her craft, learning from some of the industry’s leading innovators, mentors, and distillers. Her interest eventually expanded outside of bartending and restaurant management, and in 2016, Kaleena began studying herbalism, volunteering at a local urban farm, and began making bitters at home as a hobby. A true stubborn New Yorker, Kaleena successfully lobbied to reform a House Bill in Tennessee in 2017, which allowed bitters makers to be regulated as non-beverage products in Tennessee.

Shortly after, she signed a lease on a manufacturing facility, and Kaleena launched The Bitter Bottle, the first legal alcohol based bitters in the state of Tennessee. Since launching The Bitter Bottle, Kaleena has worked with a number of entrepreneurs and businesses helping to build brands, coach small business owners, and provide education and beverage inspired events to her community. In 2022, Kaleena began to separate this work from her work with The Bitter Bottle and Goldcraft Co. was born.