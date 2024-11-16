× Expand Patricia "Balloona" Gordon - Community Center Specialist - Don Eaves Heritage House The HOLIDAY MARKET is coming to DON EAVES HERITAGE HOUSE on Saturday, November 16th from 10am - 6pm

It's COMING . . .

The HERITAGE HOUSE HOLIDAY MARKET --

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

from 10am - 6pm

The annual market for all things "holiday gift list-related" will once again fill the halls of Don Eaves Heritage House in East Brainerd.

Find something for those special someones on your gift list among the two floors full of artisans, crafters and home-based businesses of every variety.

*** DOOR PRIZES will be awarded to attendees HOURLY, as well as a GRAND PRIZE at the end of the day composed of products contributed by all of our vendors. (Participants do not have to be present for the Grand Prize drawing.)

The Heritage House will be featuring A DIFFERENT VENDOR each day in the final run-up to this community event --

***** P.S.: Heritage House still has a few slots available for individual vendors --

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED in being a vendor, please give them a ring AT:

(423) 643-7009 (office landline / voicemail)

OR

Drop them a line at manager Chris Holley's Official City Email address:

cholley@chattanooga.gov.