Herradurra Barrel Release Party

Welcome to the Herradura Barrel Release Party!

Come join us at Little Coyote for an unforgettable evening celebrating the release of our newest barrel-aged tequila. Get ready to sip on some of the finest spirits while enjoying live music and delicious bites. This in-person event promises to be a night to remember, filled with good vibes and great company. Don't miss out on the chance to be one of the first to taste this exclusive tequila straight from the barrel. Grab your friends and let's raise a glass to good times! This event is free and open to the public that entire evening. The ticketed tasting with Global Ambassador William Brooks of 4 different tequilas is yours for just $20. This tasting has limited spots.