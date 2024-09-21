× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County Free 3rd Saturday Class

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes on Saturday, September 21 at 10:00 a.m., with “All About High Tunnels” presented by Master Gardener Kendra Ware. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes take place at the UT/TSU Hamilton County Extension Center, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga. Please sign up in advance here: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-all-about-high-tunnels/.

MGHC President Shirley Stewart, comments, “This month our class features a presentation about High Tunnels by Master Gardener Kendra Ware. High Tunnels are structures made of hoop-house pipes, covered with sheeting, and anchored into the ground to cover plants and seedlings in raised beds. They are similar to greenhouses, but they use passive solar radiation for heat. She will explain how high tunnels can extend the growing season and how to strategically integrate them into pest management programs. After talking about her personal experiences, she will cover additional ways to construct high tunnels. We hope people will join us to learn how high tunnels can be a practical addition for home gardeners.”