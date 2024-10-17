× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Hip Hop Fashion Show

Celebrate styles inspired by City as Canvas and the New York City urban art scene of the 1970s-90s during an in-gallery, immersive fashion show featuring music, dance, and fashion presented by Chery Jordan and the RUNWAY REBELS.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.

City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection was organized by the Museum of the City of New York.