Hip Hop Fashion Show
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum of American Art
Celebrate styles inspired by City as Canvas and the New York City urban art scene of the 1970s-90s during an in-gallery, immersive fashion show featuring music, dance, and fashion presented by Chery Jordan and the RUNWAY REBELS.
Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.
City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection was organized by the Museum of the City of New York.
