× Expand HipHop Feeds The Streets HipHop Feeds The Streets

🌍 HipHop Feeds The Streets 🌍

Date: Thursday , November 28th

(Clothing, Blanket & Food Drive)

*All Proceeds Will Be Benefiting

Chattanooga’s Community Kitchen*

When: November 28th. 2024 🗓️

Time Of Event : @12pm Untill 3pm ✊

Location: @727 E. 11th Street (Downtown)

Change Starts With You , Join Us Now! 🌎

For More Information Call : 423-446-1880

Or Click The Link Today! (https://t.ly/4XXsv)

To Donate Via GoFundMe Select Link ⬇️🙏

https://gofund.me/97cb53eb < #GoFundMe 💻

@followers Lets @highlight Our People! 🌎