The UnderGround TakeOver
HipHop Feeds The Streets - N.O.I
10,000 Fearless - Community Haven
People United For Change” Present:
Date: Thursday , November 23rd.
(Clothing, Blanket & Food Drive)
*All Proceeds Will Be Benefiting
Chattanooga’s Community Kitchen*
When: November 23rd. 2023
Time Of Event : @12pm Untill 6pm
Location: @727 E. 11th Street (Downtown)
Change Starts With You , Join Us Now!
For More Information Call : 423-446-1880
Or Visit The Website Listed Below !
Www.TheUnderGroundTakeOver.Com