Chattanooga Community Kitchen 727 E. 11th Street 727 E. 11th Street , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

HipHop Feeds The Streets - N.O.I

10,000 Fearless - Community Haven

People United For Change” Present:

“HipHop Feeds The Streets”

Date: Thursday , November 23rd.

(Clothing, Blanket & Food Drive)

*All Proceeds Will Be Benefiting

Chattanooga’s Community Kitchen*

When: November 23rd. 2023

Time Of Event : @12pm Untill 6pm

Location: @727 E. 11th Street (Downtown)

Change Starts With You , Join Us Now!

For More Information Call : 423-446-1880

Or Visit The Website Listed Below !

Www.TheUnderGroundTakeOver.Com

Charity & Fundraisers
423-446-1880
