Hippie Chick Twang at the MACC

Mountain Arts Community Center Theater, 809 Kentucky Ave., Signal Mountain, is hosting "Hippie Chick Twang," on Thursday, August 15th at 7 p.m. Come enjoy a highly entertaining evening with award winning songwriters, Kim McLean, Jennifer Daniels and Sherry Cothran. The event is also a benefit for two local nonprofits that help underserved women succeed, A Step Ahead and Beloved Woman. There will be a meet the artists wine and cheese reception prior to the show at 6 p.m.

About our performers:

Kim McLean is a twice Grammy nominated songwriter, has won a Dove award and Just Plain Folk Americana song award. She has had cuts with over 400 artists, multiple songs featured in t.v./film, taught songwriting at Trevecca Nazarene University and became an ordained minister, currently planting a church in Nashville. Her latest project is an album of songs she co-wrote with Loretta Lynn just before she passed and a book of devotions they wrote together that has already risen to #1 on multiple book charts.

Jennifer Daniels, a Chattanooga native, has released critically acclaimed albums featured in Performing Songwriter and Paste and is the co-founder of Songwriting is Writing, the write to record for literacy project which is gaining international attention. She and her husband, Jeff Neal, are a performing duo and have released nine albums. Jennifer is also an author who has released 3 novels, a picture book and is the mother of twins.

Sherry Cothran, a Chattanoogan, was the lead singer of a popular rock band, The Evinrudes. On Mercury Records, NY and Flying Sparks, London, she fronted the band's ride to a number one song on rock radio and shared stages with many popular acts of the day including Goo Goo Dolls, Bare Naked Ladies, Spin Doctors and more. Sherry became a United Methodist minister, an author of 2 books, won a Nashville "Nammy" award for best artist, placed songs in movie, t.v. and charted on radio as a solo artist. She's the founder of Beloved Woman, a Chattanooga based nonprofit that helps women create a pathway to a living wage through entrepreneurship.

A Step Ahead Chattanooga is a nonprofit helping local women reach their goals and realize their dreams since 2014. Their Mission is to remove barriers to contraception through education, outreach and access to free birth control. Through partnerships with local clinics and agencies, A Step Ahead has provided access to free preventative contraception to over 8,400 individuals in the past ten years and educated thousands more.

Join the artists and learn more about A Step Ahead and Beloved Woman at a wine and cheese reception (price included in ticket) in the Shropshire Art Gallery at the Mountain Arts Community Center at 6 p.m. Show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.signalmacc.org in advance or $25 at the door.